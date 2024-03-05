Bizarre messages revealed as Air Force staff ‘shared Russian war info on dating app’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A member of the US Air Force has been charged with sharing classified information on Russia's war with Ukraine on a foreign dating site after messages from an unnamed woman seemed to beg for secrets.

David Franklin Slater, 63, was charged in federal court in Nebraska with transmitting classified information about Russia's war with Ukraine on a foreign online dating platform, the Justice Department said on Monday.

According to an indictment, that alleged co-conspirator, who is not identified by prosecutors, repeatedly asked Slater for information and described him as “my secret informant love.”

Slater who authorities say retired as an Army lieutenant colonel and was assigned to the US Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base, was arrested on Saturday on charges of illegally disclosing national defense information and conspiring to do so.

The Justice Department says a civilian US Air Force employee has been charged in federal court in Nebraska with transmitting classified information about Russia's war with Ukraine (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Prosecutors say Slater attended briefings between February and April 2022 about Russia's war with Ukraine and, despite having signed paperwork pledging not to disclose classified information, shared details about military targets and Russian capabilities on an online messaging platform with an unindicted co-conspirator who claimed to be a woman living in Ukraine.

According to the indictment messages sent by the woman on the dating app include:

On or about March 7: “American Intelligence says that already 100% of Russian troops are located on the territory of Ukraine. Do you think this information can be trusted?”

On or about March 11: “Dear, what is shown on the screens in the special room?? It is very interesting.”

On or about March 15: “By the way, you were the first to tell me that NATO members are traveling by train and only now (already evening) this was announced on our news. You are my secret informant love! How were your meetings? Successfully?”

On or about March 18: “Beloved Dave, do NATO and Biden have a secret plan to help us?”

On or about March 23: “Dave, it’s great that you get information about [Specified Country 1] first. I hope you will tell me right away? You are my secret agent. With love.“

On or about April 12: “Sweet Dave, the supply of weapons is completely classified, which is great!”

On or about April 14: “My sweet Dave, thanks for the valu,able information, it’s great that two officials from the USA are going to Kyiv.”

On or about April 19: “Dave, I hope tomorrow NATO will prepare a very unpleasant “surprise” for Putin! Will you tell me?”

On or about April 21: “You have a job in the Operations Center today, I remember, I’m sure there is a lot of interesting news there?”

It wasn't immediately clear if Slater had a lawyer. He is due to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.