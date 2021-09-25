Police find three burned and dismembered bodies in dumpster fire

The charred and dismembered bodies of three people have been discovered on fire inside a dumpster in the Texas city of Fort Worth.

Firefighters from the Fort Worth Fire Department made the grisly discovery while extinguishing a blaze in the 3100 block of Bonnie Drive, Fort Worth, at 6:17am on Wednesday.

The Fort Worth Homicide unit identified one of the deceased as David Lueras, 42, but are yet to identify the other two bodies, described as a child and a female teenager.

“The bodies were burned and heavily dismembered and there are body parts unaccounted for,” Fort Worth Police said in a statement, adding the condition of the bodies was making identification difficult.

According to Google Maps, the area of western Fort Worth where the bodies were discovered is semi-rural, with several industrial buildings nearby.

The 3100 block of Bonnie Drive where the Fort Worth Fire Department made the gruesome discovery (Google Maps)

Police say Mr Lueras was known to frequent the Dallas area and has ties to the Hurst, Euless and Bedford areas.

Fort Worth Police is asking anyone with information about the identities of the victims, or the homicides, to contact them on 817-392-4339 or 817-392-4338, or call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 817-469-8477.