Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 2-8:

Nov. 2: Actor Stefanie Powers is 83. Actor Kate Linder (“The Young and the Restless”) is 78. Drummer Carter Beauford of the Dave Matthews Band is 67. Actor Peter Mullan (“Trainspotting”) is 66. Singer k.d. lang is 64. Bassist Bobby Dall of Poison is 62. Actor Jenny Robertson (film’s “Bull Durham,” TV’s “Reno 911!”) is 62. Playwright Lynn Nottage (“Ruined,” “Sweat”) is 61. Actor Lauren Velez (film’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” TV’s “Dexter”) is 61. Actor David Schwimmer (“Friends”) is 59. Singer Alvin Chea of Take 6 is 58. Jazz singer Kurt Elling is 58. Bassist Fieldy of Korn is 56. Actor Meta Golding (“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”) is 54. Singer-guitarist John Hampson of Nine Days is 54. Actor Marisol Nichols (“Riverdale”) is 54. Singer Timothy Christian Riley of Tony! Toni! Tone! is 51. Rapper Nelly is 51. Actor Danny Cooksey (“Diff’rent Strokes”) is 50. Guitarist Chris Walla of Death Cab For Cutie is 50. TV personality Karamo Brown (“Karamo,” “Queer Eye”) is 45. Actor-singer Kendall Schmidt (“Big Time Rush”) is 35.

Nov. 3: Actor Lois Smith is 95. Actor-radio personality Shadoe Stevens (“Dave’s World”) is 79. Singer Lulu is 77. Actor-comedian Roseanne Barr is 73. Actor Kate Capshaw (“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”) is 72. Actor Kathy Kinney (“The Drew Carey Show”) is 72. Comedian Dennis Miller is 72. Singer Adam Ant is 71. Sports commentator Phil Simms is 70. Director Gary Ross (“Seabiscuit,” “The Hunger Games”) is 69. Actor Dolph Lundgren (“Rocky IV”) is 68. Actor Julie Berman (“Casual,” “General Hospital”) is 42. Actor Antonia Thomas (“The Good Doctor”) is 39. Musician Courtney Barnett is 38. Reality show personality and model Kendall Jenner (“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”) is 30.

Nov. 4: Singer Delbert McClinton is 85. Actor Ivonne Coll (“Jane the Virgin”) is 78. Singer-guitarist Chris Difford of Squeeze is 71. Country singer Kim Forester of the Forester Sisters is 65. Actor Kathy Griffin is 65. Actor Ralph Macchio is 64. “Survivor” host Jeff Probst is 64. Saxophonist Tim Burton of The Mighty Mighty Bosstones is 62. Actor Matthew McConaughey is 56. Rapper-producer Sean “Diddy” Combs is 56. TV personality Bethenny Frankel (“Bethenny,” ″Real Housewives of New York”) is 55. Actor Anthony Ruivivar (“Marvel’s Avengers Assemble,” “Third Watch”) is 55. Jazz singer Gregory Porter is 54. Singer Shawn Rivera of Az Yet is 54. Celebrity chef Curtis Stone is 50. Actor Heather Tom (“Bold and the Beautiful,” ″One Life To Live”) is 50. Actor Emme Rylan (“General Hospital”) is 45.

Nov. 5: Actor Elke Sommer is 85. Singer Art Garfunkel is 84. Singer Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits is 78. TV personality Kris Jenner is 70. Actor Nestor Serrano (“24″) is 70. Comedian-actor Mo Gaffney is 67. Actor Robert Patrick (“The X-Files”) is 67. Singer Bryan Adams is 66. Actor Tilda Swinton is 65. Actor Michael Gaston (TV’s “Unforgettable,” “The Mentalist”) is 63. Actor-singer Andrea McArdle is 62. Actor Tatum O’Neal is 62. Singer Angelo Moore of Fishbone is 60. Actor Judy Reyes (“Scrubs”) is 58. Actor Seth Gilliam (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 57. Keyboardist Mark Hunter of James is 57. Actor Sam Rockwell is 57. Country singers Jennifer and Heather Kinley of The Kinleys are 55. Guitarist-keyboardist Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead is 54. Actor Corin Nemec (“Parker Lewis Can’t Lose”) is 54. Singer-guitarist Ryan Adams is 51. Actor Sebastian Arcelus (“Madam Secretary,” ″House of Cards,”) is 49. Actor Luke Hemsworth (“Westworld”) is 45. Actor Annet Mahendru (“The Americans”) is 40. Guitarist Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 38.

Nov. 6: Actor June Squibb (“Thelma,” “Nebraska”) is 96. Singer P.J. Proby is 87. Actor Sally Field is 79. Jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval is 76. TV host Catherine Crier is 71. Former news correspondent Maria Shriver is 70. Actor Lori Singer (“Fame,” ″Footloose”) is 68. Bassist Paul Brindley of The Sundays is 62. Singer Corey Glover of Living Colour is 61. Actor Peter DeLuise (“seaQuest DSV,” ″21 Jump Street”) is 59. Actor Kelly Rutherford (“Gossip Girl,” “Melrose Place”) is 57. Actor Ethan Hawke is 55. Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson (“The Taste,” ″Chopped”) is 55. Actor Thandiwe Newton is 53. Model-actor Rebecca Romijn is 53. Actor Zoe McLellan (”Designated Survivor,” “NCIS: New Orleans”) is 51. Actor-writer Nicole Dubuc (“Major Dad”) is 47. Actor Taryn Manning is 47. Actor Patina Miller (“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay,” “Madam Secretary”) is 41. Singer-songwriter Ben Rector is 39. Actor Emma Stone is 37.

Nov. 7: Actor Dakin Matthews (“Gilmore Girls,” “King of Queens”) is 85. Singer Johnny Rivers is 83. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 82. Actor Christopher Knight (“The Brady Bunch”) is 68. Guitarist Tommy Thayer of Kiss is 65. Actor Julie Pinson (“As the World Turns,” “Days of Our Lives”) is 58. Guitarist Greg Tribbett of Mudvayne is 57. Actor Michelle Clunie (“Queer as Folk,” “The Jeff Foxworthy Show”) is 56. Actor Christopher Daniel Barnes (“The Little Mermaid,” “Malcolm and Eddie”) is 53. Actor Jason London (“The Rage: Carrie Two”) is 53. Actor Jeremy London (“Party of Five”) is 53. Actor Yunjin Kim (“Mistresses,” “Lost”) is 52. Actor Adam DeVine (“Modern Family”) is 42. Guitarist Zach Myers of Shinedown is 42. Actor Lucas Neff (“Raising Hope”) is 40. Rapper Tinie Tempah is 37. Singer Lorde is 29.

Nov. 8: Singer Bonnie Bramlett is 81. Singer Bonnie Raitt is 76. Former “Entertainment Tonight” host Mary Hart is 75. Former Playboy CEO Christie Hefner is 73. Actor Alfre Woodard is 73. Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is 71. Guitarist Pearl Thompson (formerly Porl Thompson) of The Cure is 68. Singer-actor Leif Garrett is 64. TV chef Gordon Ramsay is 59. Actor Courtney Thorne-Smith is 58. Actor Parker Posey is 57. Singer Diana King is 55. Bassist Scott Devendorf of The National is 53. Actor Gretchen Mol is 53. News anchor David Muir is 52. Actor Matthew Rhys (“The Americans,” “Brothers and Sisters”) is 51. Actor Tara Reid (“Sharknado,” ″American Pie”) is 50. Singer Bucky Covington (“American Idol”) is 48. Actor Dania Ramirez (“Devious Maids,” ″Entourage”) is 46. TV personality Jack Osbourne (“The Osbournes”) is 40. Actor Jessica Lowndes (“90210″) is 37. Singer SZA is 36. Singer-actor Riker Lynch (“Glee”) is 34. Singer Lauren Alaina (“American Idol”) is 31.