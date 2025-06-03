Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Cancer survivor wins the lottery for a remarkable fourth time

A Canadian man is in shock after winning the lottery jackpot for the fourth time

Paul Farrell
Tuesday 03 June 2025 11:24 BST
Comments
David Serkin shown celebrating his fourth lottery win in the past 13 years this week
David Serkin shown celebrating his fourth lottery win in the past 13 years this week (Western Canada Lottery Corporation)

A Canadian man has claimed a lottery jackpot for the fourth time in his life.

David Serkin’s latest victory came on May 3 when he claimed $1 million in a May 3 drawing of the Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball draw in Alberta, according to a press release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

This follows on from the $1 million he won in November 2024 and the $500,000 he won in August of the same year. Both victories were in the Lotto 6-49 drawing.

That brings his total winnings to $2.5 million in less than a year. His first win was a $250,000 jackpot in 2013.

“I know the odds are astronomical. I don’t think it’ll happen again, but I still like buying tickets.” The odds of winning the jackpot are roughly 1 in 33 million, the WCLC said.

David Serkin shown celebrating his fourth lottery win in the past 13 years this week
David Serkin shown celebrating his fourth lottery win in the past 13 years this week (Western Canada Lottery Corporation)

Serkin, a resident of Lethbridge, around 130 miles south of Calgary, said that he has been purchasing lottery tickets for over 40 years.

“You check your ticket, and if you win, you’re happy. If you don’t, you can always try again,” he said.

He told the WCLC’s website that he is a cancer survivor and is retired. “I am just so grateful for all of it,” Serkin said.

Serkin bought his ticket here at the Shell station on Fairway Plaza Road in Lethbridge
Serkin bought his ticket here at the Shell station on Fairway Plaza Road in Lethbridge (Google Street View)

The Lethbridge man described his recent win, saying that he was out for coffee with his sons when he checked his tickets.

When he realized he had won, “They asked to see it and said, “Not again!”

Serkin said that the last time he won, he took his wife, who he says is still in disbelief over his lucky streak, on a trip to Maui. This time, the couple is headed to Newfoundland for a vacation.

After his win in November, Serkin said that he was using some of his winnings to help out his friends.

