Entire varsity baseball team suspended at California university as ‘allegations of misconduct’ surface

The University of California, Davis has suspended all of its baseball players and coaching staff in light of misconduct accusations.

The announcement was made in a statement from the university’s sports department Intercollegiate Athletics.

"The safety of students is of utmost importance to UC Davis," the statement read. “The university has learned of allegations of misconduct involving the varsity baseball team."

The allegations will be sent to the UC Davis Office of Compliance and Policy for an investigation. In the meantime, “the entire baseball program has been placed on suspension,” according to the statement.

The investigation is expected to commence in the autumn term, which starts on 20 September. The process is estimated to take two months

"At this time, it is too early to know definitively when team activities, including practice, may start," the statement continued on 14 July.

No detail was given about the nature of the allegations, but the statement went on to say officials were “committed to conducting a thorough assessment to determine the best path forward to provide a safe and inclusive experience of all team members”.

According to the university, resources are being offered to support individuals impacted by the allegations.

“Confidential resources are available to help affected members of the campus community,” the statement read, along with direction to the various student services on offer.

The Independent reached out for comment.