Beloved DC cherry tree ‘Stumpy’ was chopped down thanks to climate change. But the ‘folk hero’ lives on
The online famous tree was removed due to continual flooding and failing seawalls
"Stumpy" might be no more, but the folk hero's legend lives on.
The iconic Cherry Blossom shot to fame for his look early in the pandemic and became a viral smash. Now, the tree has been removed, but that doesn't mean reminders of Stumpy aren't still in Washington, D.C., as Cherry Blossom season returns.
Stumpy gained popularity in 2020 when a Reddit user posted a photo of the tree. He was named "Stumpy" because of the way he looked: a little gnarled and stumpy. Despite the fame, the tree had to be removed in the years that followed. It still lives on in people's hearts and a mascot was created in its image to cheer on local runners.
The tree's descendants will also soon return to the area, but not Stumpy. A local reporter made a note of the missing icon this week when she spotted the mascot.
"Thanks for reminding me about the loss of Stumpy," replied social media user @kreadstoomuch.
There's little under a week left until the National Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off and 1.6 million attendees descend on the nation's capital. Beautiful blooms are expected to fill branches in another two to three weeks.
Many who had previously visited the area and posed with the "popular folk-hero tree" may be disappointed to learn of his — yes, his — removal.
Why was Stumpy, age 25, uprooted from his signature spot? Blame climate change.
He’s a victim of failing seawalls, according to the National Park Service. Twice a day, Stumpy would stand amid brackish waters around the Tidal Basin — located in the front of the memorial — during high tide. The water level has risen by about 13 inches since the seawall’s construction in the 1940s, The Associated Press stated.
That wasn’t the only threat to Stumpy’s life. With a reduced canopy of leaves to block the sun’s harsh rays, direct solar radiation was scalding Stumpy
“[With] these factors, combined with depleted and compacted soils and old age, compounded with advancing fungi, Stumpy has entered what arborists refer to as a ‘mortality spiral,’” the agency explained.
Stumpy had been pruned by the National Mall’s arborist team. Because the tree had enough small and short roots present, it was able to sustain life and produce blossoms each spring despite the environmental hazards to its health.
But, Stumpy needed to move on, the National Park Service said, along with more than 100 other trees to make way for a massive repair project for the seawall protecting the Tidal Basin.
Because he was weak, they said he would not survive an attempt to be moved.
“It would be doubtful that the roots and woody portions of the trees would stay intact during such a move. Science tells us that survival would be doubtful and perhaps financially irresponsible,” the agency said.
Stumpy is no longer just online famous. News of his removal last May earned visits from diplomats and bottles of liquor, according to NBC 4.
The National Arboretum used clippings from Stumpy to create trees that are genetic matches to be planted in the park upon completion of the seawall project in spring 2026. Four of them are reportedly alive and well.
The other trees that were removed would be mulched and returned to their home. When the project is finished, 277 cherry trees will be planted as replacements.
“The park replaces about 90 cherry trees every year and looks forward to completing the Tidal Basin work and not only planting more than 270 new cherry trees, but creating conditions where the trees can thrive for generations to come,” it said.
