Teenage girl ‘grazed’ by bullet in Washington DC after being caught in shooting crossfire near high school
The teenager was hit after bullets from an ‘exchange of gunfire’ smashed through the window of a classroom at Dunbar High School on Friday morning
A 17-year-old girl was “grazed” with a bullet during after being caught in the crossfire of an exchange of gunfire near to at a high school in Washington DC, police have said.
Officers from the DC Metropolitan Police Department responded to the incident around 9.54am local time on Friday, following reports of a shooting victim inside Dunbar High School.
Police said that a the teenage female was found with a “minor graze injury” and had been transported to hospital. Her family is with her. Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons said the teenager was “totally fine”.
It is understood that the incident occurred after a vehicle travelled wrong way down a nearby streets, at which point a “series of gunshots” were fired. The motive that remains unknown.
The girl was struck after bullets smashed through the glass window of the building, police said. It was believed she was inside a classroom at the time of the incident.
Dunbar High School was briefly placed on lockdown, but is expected to reopen shortly. Students will be dismissed on the opposite side of the building to where the shooting occurred.
Metroplitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said: “Even though they have been on lock down I want everyone to know that are secure and they are safe”.
Ass. Chief Parsons told reporters that the investigations were still in the preliminary stages, and that little information was currently available.
More follows ...
