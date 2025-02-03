DC plane crash latest: Families visit crash site as officials yet to find bodies of 12 victims
None of the 67 passengers and crew are believed to have survived
Families of victims of the deadliest US air disaster in nearly 25 years visited the crash site just outside Washington DC.
Dozens of people walked along the banks of the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport, close to where 67 people died in a mid-air collision between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines jet.
Crews have recovered and identified the bodies of 55 victims in the deadly aircraft collision, the officials said. Fire chief John Donnelly said divers still need to find the bodies of 12 victims and are committed to the dignified recovery of remains as they prepare to lift wreckage from the Potomac as early as Monday.
Meanwhile, the US Army has identified the third pilot of the Black Hawk Helicopter as Captain Rebecca M Lobach, 28, from North Carolina.
In a statement, her family said: “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved Rebecca. She was a bright star in all our lives. She was kind, generous, brilliant, funny, ambitious and strong. No one dreamed bigger or worked harder to achieve her goals.”
Sound captured moments before crash
The American Airlines plane's cockpit voice recorder captured sound moments before the crash, said investigator in charge Brice Banning.
"The crew had a verbal reaction," Mr Banning said, and the flight data recorder showed "the airplane beginning to increase its pitch. Sounds of impact were audible about one second later, followed by the end of the recording".
Families visit plane crash site
Families of victims of the deadliest US air disaster in nearly 25 years visited the crash site on Sunday just outside Washington DC
.Dozens of people walked along the banks of the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport, close to where an American Airlines plane and an army Black Hawk helicopter collided on Wednesday, killing all 67 aboard.
They arrived in buses with a police escort, remembering loved ones as federal investigators worked to piece together the events that led to the crash and recovery crews prepared to pull more wreckage from the chilly water.
Transportation secretary Sean Duffy said he wanted to leave federal aviation investigators space to conduct their inquiry. But he posed a range of questions about the crash while appearing on morning TV news programmes.
"What was happening inside the towers? Were they understaffed/ The position of the Black Hawk, the elevation of the Black Hawk, were the pilots of the Black Hawk wearing night vision goggles?" Mr Duffy asked on CNN.
Officials to start lifting debris today
The rescue officials will start lifting debris out of the Potomac River today, Col Francis Pera from the US Army Corp of Engineers, told reporters.
He said he anticipates "a successful lift" this morning.
"We do have a process where we will be watching the lift as it happens," Col Pera said. "And then if there are remains in there, that will not move while we're recovering the wreckage. We will bring that wreckage to the surface of the barge. Our process [is] to immediately tent the barge to make sure that we have full discretion."
For an eight-year-old figure skater, the DC plane crash means the loss of friends and beloved coach
Sienna Irena Piro needed a figure skating coach to give her a chance.
As a three-year-old, she tried out for several but was told she didn’t have elite talent.
That was until she met Inna Volyanskaya, a coach at the Ashburn Ice House in Ashburn, Virginia who competed for the pre-1991 Soviet Union and achieved international acclaim.
Sienna’s mother, Rachelle Chase Piro, had gotten Volyanskaya to agree to see her daughter through a friend but she was nervous about taking her to the rink. The then-seven-year-old was athletically behind other skaters her age and the coach was already working with several high-profile athletes.
Piro worried her daughter wouldn’t make the cut, she told The Independent in a phone call.
Trump won't visit Washington DC plane crash site because it's 'the water': 'You want me to go swimming?’
Donald Trump responded sarcastically to questions about whether he would be visiting the site of the deadly crash over the Potomac River in Washington D.C., asking reporters at the White House: “You want me to go swimming?”
The president said on Thursday he would be meeting with some of the families of victims of the tragedy, which occurred at Ronald Reagan Airport Wednesday night. All 67 people involved in the crash are presumed dead, authorities said previously.
When asked about his plans to visit the crash site, he replied: “I have a plan to visit, not the site. Because you tell me, what’s the site? The water? You want me to go swimming?”
Families visit site of crash in Washington, D.C.
Mourners for the victims of the deadly aircraft collision above Washington, D.C. visited the crash site Sunday, ABC News reports.
All 67 people who were on board both aircraft are presumed dead.
"They're all just hurt and they want answers, and we want to give them answers," National Transportation Safety Board member J. Todd Inman said. "It's horrible. No one has to suffer this."
Crews prepare to remove jet from Potomac River on Monday
Members of the Army Corps of Engineers are preparing to begin removing the American Airlines jet from the Potomac River on Monday, before moving to the Black Hawk helicopter.
“The initial focus is removal of the remnants of the regional jet, which is expected to take three days," the Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement.
