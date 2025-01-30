Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The father of the man piloting the American Airlines jet that collided with an Army helicopter mid-air in Washington, D.C. has spoken out.

Sam Lilley, 28, was one of two people piloting the flight from Wichita, Kansas, his father Timothy Lilley told Fox 5 Atlanta. All 67 people on board both aircraft are feared to be dead, officials say. Lilley was serving as First Officer, The Daily Mail reports, while 34-year-old Jonathan Campos piloted the flight.

The collision happened Wednesday night as the American Airlines flight descended toward Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The aircraft collided over the Potomac River, where officials are now conducting recovery efforts.

"This is undoubtedly the worst day of my life," Lilley told Fox 5.

Their family has ties to the Savannah, Georgia area, Lilley told the outlet. The 28-year-old was also engaged to be married, he said.

Lilley was in New York City when he heard about the flight, he told Fox 5. He said his worst fears were confirmed when his son never checked in after the flight, as he always does.

Lilley himself served as an Army helicopter pilot for 20 years, telling Fox 5 that he has flown a similar route over the Potomac River.

"I was a helicopter pilot in the Army for 20 years,” he said. “In the '90s, I used to fly in and out of the Pentagon regularly, and I can tell you if you are flying on the route over the Potomac and wearing night vision goggles, it's going to be very hard to see that plane. If you're not wearing the goggles, then you might have a chance.”

"From what I can see, those guys turned right into the jet,” he added. “I think the PSA jet was doing everything right. The Army pilot made a grave error. It hurts me because those are my brothers, and now my son is dead."

More to come...