DC plane crash latest: Flight recorder 'black box' from army Black Hawk helicopter recovered from wreckage
None of the 67 passengers and crew are believed to have survived
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The so-called “black box” from the Black Hawk helicopter, which collided with a passenger jet in Washington, D.C., has now been recovered, according to the National Transport Safety Board.
Both boxes from the American Airlines aircraft were previously found, and all three devices will now be taken for analysis, NTSB spokesman Todd Inman said on Friday.
Speaking about the helicopter’s black box, he said: “I can tell you from a visual inspection, we saw no exterior damage that would indicate that it was compromised at this time. So we have a high level of confidence that we will be able to have a full extraction.”
As of Friday morning, 41 bodies had been recovered, officials said, including the three service members on the Black Hawk. All 67 people involved in the crash are presumed dead.
Elsewhere, Jo Ellis, a Black Hawk pilot with the Virginia Army National Guard who is transgender, was falsely identified as the captain flying the U.S. military helicopter.
“I understand some people have associated me with the crash in D.C. and that is false. It is insulting to the families to try to tie this to some sort of political agenda,” she said in a Facebook video with the caption: “proof of life.”
Attorney killed in crash had been 'super excited' for her birthday drinks
Elizabeth Anne Keys, an attorney, had traveled to Wichita on a business trip and was worried she might not be able to celebrate her 33rd birthday back in Washington with her longtime partner, David Seidman.
But her work meeting wrapped up with time to spare, allowing her to catch the flight on her birthday and make plans for the couple to get drinks late that night, Seidman said.
"She was super excited."
Keys, a native of Cincinnati, and Seidman, from New York, met as law students at Washington's Georgetown University. The capital became their city, and Keys was endlessly energetic as they explored it together.
She played the saxophone, oboe and bassoon in high school and was on the sailing team in college. She loved taking ski trips out West, hiking in Hawaii and entertaining friends around the fire pit at her home, her family said.
Seidman said he had never skied until she encouraged him to give it a shot. She wanted to try golf next, and they were planning to take lessons."It was like that for everything," he said. "She was nonstop all the time."
The moments Grace Maxwell shared with her grandfather over the years were "his greatest joy." And a trip home to Wichita, Kansas, allowed the 20-year-old to be by his side one final time.
Maxwell, a mechanical engineering major, was returning to college just a day after her grandfather's funeral when she and 66 others were killed in Wednesday's collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter over Washington, D.C.
As Maxwell's classmates filled the pews of Cedarville University's chapel Friday, they joined others mourning the singular lives lost and grasping to make sense of the random circumstances that put friends and loved ones in harm's way Wednesday night.
"Can you imagine losing a parent and seven days later losing a child?" Cedarville's president, Thomas White, said to those assembled at the university in southwestern Ohio.
Maxwell was known on campus for her devotion to helping others, working this semester on making a hand-stabilizing device to help a disabled boy feed himself and chipping in at the student radio station, the school said.
"We don't know why a young, bright, shining star was taken from us way too soon," White said.
Mechanical failure or human error? What might've caused the D.C. plane crash that killed 67 people
The fatal midair collision on Wednesday evening between an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines passenger jet moments away from landing at Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National Airport was a shocking and extremely rare occurrence, according to experts who believe human error is the likeliest explanation behind the tragedy that claimed dozens of lives.
Justin Rohrlich has more:
What might've caused the D.C. plane crash that killed 67 people
‘Even the most skilled pilots are going to make human errors, because they’re human,’ former Navy fighter pilot Matt Cox told The Independent
Teen figure skater shared video of her career dreams before dying in crash with 11-year-old sister
Another jet aborted landing at DCA 24 hours before fatal crash due to helicopter dangers
A passenger jet had to suddenly abort its landing at Reagan National Airport because of a helicopter in its flight path, just a day before an airliner and a military helicopter catastrophically collided in the same airspace, highlighting the complications of managing helicopter traffic around the busy Washington-area airport.
On Tuesday night, a Republican Airways Flight radioed air traffic controllers at Reagan they’d gotten an alert about “helicopter traffic below us,” prompting the tower to tell the twin-jet Embraer ERJ 175 jet to “go around,” The Washington Post reports.
“They had to circle back around because there was a helicopter in the flight path,” passenger Richard Hart told the paper of his experience on the flight. “At the time I found it odd. ... Now I find it disturbingly tragic.”
Another flight from Charlotte into the airport had to abort for similar reasons on January 23.
Plane black boxes in process of data extraction
Two separate recorders were recovered from the passenger plane, a flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder, according the the National Transport Safety Board.
According to NTSB spokesman Todd Inman, the data recorder was “actually in what we consider good condition” and was soaked in alcohol overnight to help the data extraction process. “We have a high level of confidence that we will be able to get a full download in the very near future,” he said.
Information from the flight data recorder will not be released immediately, as investigators will have to go through and correct up to 2,000 data sets to ensure they are synchronized, Inman said.
The cockpit voice recorder had “water intrusion” after crashing into the Potomac River, which according to Inman is “not uncommon. “We deal with that all the time,” he said. “Our recorders division is one of the best in the country, in the world.”
The voice recorder was also soaked overnight in ionized water, at which point it was put into a vacuum oven in order to extract moisture. The NTSB team is still checking electric connections to determine if they're ready to try a download.
NTSB to only issue recommendations once full report has been finished
The National Transportation Safety Board says it will only issue recommendations on changing rules once the full report on the incident is finished.
“Once this investigative report comes out, we will be advocating, probably for years, for changes that need to be made,” NTSB member Todd Inman said on Friday.
“We will not speculate on what needs to be done until we have the facts,” he said, adding that this incident “should not have happened.”
White House press sec says there are 'deteriorating hiring standards' at FAA
All three service members recovered from Black Hawk helicopter
The bodies of all three service members who were on the Black Hawk helicopter have now been recovered from the wreckage, a source familiar with the recovery efforts has told CNN.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments