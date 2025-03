After losing parents in DC plane crash, figure skater makes emotional return to ice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Maxim Naumov, a figure skater who lost both his parents in a tragic plane crash in January, has offered a poignant tribute to them during a performance at the world championship gala.

Former world pairs champions Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova were among the 67 people killed when their plane crashed into a military helicopter near Washington, D.C.

Following his performance, Naumov came to a stop on the ice, looked up and patted his heart.

"This is for you guys," he said, addressing his parents in Russian. "You guys are with me. I love you both."

Since the crash, Naumov has become a symbol of the tragedy's impact on the skating community and has told reporters of his gratitude for the overwhelming support he has received.

"I don’t think I’ve walked through a hallway and haven’t given a hug since. And I feel that support and love," he said.

"It’s been beyond anything that I could have ever even imagined. And it helps so much to get through this day."

open image in gallery Maxim Naumov gave an emotional performance at the world championship gala in Wichita ( AP )

Naumov, who earlier participated in a benefit in Washington that raised over $1.2 million for the victims' families, shared that being on the ice provides him with a temporary escape from the tragedy.

“As soon as I hit the ice, my brain just — I don’t know whether it’s focus or just calmness or stillness or what, but it feels like I tune everything out,” he said.

“And I’m just talking with them, and they’re helping me.

“I don’t hear the crowd. I don’t hear the announcers, I don’t hear anything. I just have this internal dialogue and I’m just able to almost be calm and just be in my heart.

“And they’re always there, too. And every time I think of them, especially when I’m on the ice, it really, really helps me get through.”

The world championships, which had previously been scheduled at the home of Boston's Celtics and Bruins, brought renewed attention to the plane crash and the century-old Skating Club of Boston that has been a home for Olympians and recreational skaters alike.

open image in gallery Vadim Naumov, left, and Evgenia Shishkova died in the January plane crash ( The Skating Club of Boston )

There was a tribute on Wednesday, sandwiched between the day's two sessions, and frequent reminders of the tragedy.

Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov, who finished sixth in pairs on the weekend, held up pictures of the Boston club members who died in the crash: two young skaters, their mothers and the two coaches. Reigning US champion Amber Glenn wore a T-shirt honoring the memory of all the young skaters who were lost.

Ilia Malinin, the “Quad God” who won his second straight world championship on Saturday night, finished the show on Sunday with a performance that he said was dedicated to the plane crash victims. He came to the end, red-eyed and choking back tears.

Naumov’s introduction on Sunday identified him as a member of the Boston club and included his three fourth-place finishes at nationals. It didn’t mention the crash, but many in the crowd surely knew his connection: He received not only the polite applause that greeted most of the other skaters, but a second wave, with individuals standing to cheer him on.

Wearing unadorned black pants and a sparkly black top, a gold chain flopping around his neck as he glided across the ice, Naumov gave a gala performance aimed more at emotion than proof of athletic prowess.

open image in gallery Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova in action in 1995 ( Getty Images )

The choice of music, Mac Miller’s posthumous 2020 release “That’s on Me,” was intentional. Miller died of an accidental drug overdose in 2018.

“Lately, for some reason — well, not for some reason — but lately I’ve just been listening to Mac Miller’s album Circles. Like just over and over and over,” Naumov said. “And knowing the unfortunate story about him as an artist, it’s been very relatable.

“I relate to it, and I feel really deeply and emotionally what he’s talking about in those songs. And it’s also been really helpful for me to almost get my emotions out in that way personally.”

When his skate was over, Naumov took a deep breath, patted his heart and waved in each direction. His bows were deep and poignant. Leaving the ice after a one-minute standing ovation, he made the sign of the cross.

“There’s a lot of emotions just right now, and it’s hard to even put a name to what I’m feeling currently," he said. "I just feel so much support, and it’s very overwhelming.

“I have so much gratitude," Naumov said.

“And I’m thankful for each and every single one of those fans.”