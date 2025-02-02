✕ Close Disabled pilot speaks out after Trump blames diversity and inclusion for DC plane crash

The US Army has identified the third pilot of the Black Hawk Helicopter that collided with an American Airlines jet as Captain Rebecca M. Lobach, 28, from North Carolina.

In a statement, her family said: “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved Rebecca. She was a bright star in all our lives. She was kind, generous, brilliant, funny, ambitious and strong. No one dreamed bigger or worked harder to achieve her goals.”

The Army’s helicopter was performing “doomsday” training when it collided with the jet above Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, according to a new report.

The helicopter was flying a route that’s part of a military plan to evacuate senior government officials to safety if the U.S. is attacked, Reuters reports. The military mission is known as "continuity of government" and "continuity of operations.”

Meanwhile, three black boxes — one from the Black Hawk helicopter and two from the American Airlines jet — have been recovered from the wreckage in Washington D.C.’s Potomac River, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

At least 41 bodies have been recovered so far, officials said. All 67 people involved in the mid-air collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport are presumed dead.

All three service members onboard the helicopter have now been named by the Army.