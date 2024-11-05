Man dies after being buried under hot asphalt while trying to fix a dump truck

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A man has died in a horror accident after being buried under hot asphalt while trying to fix a dumpster truck.

Darrell Sheriff, a 41-year-old private contractor, had gone to collect the truck from AJ Materials in Jackson, Mississippi, on Monday morning, Jackson Police Department said.

Police said that Sheriff was under the truck repairing a hydraulic line when the tailgate opened and scalding hot asphalt poured on top of him.

People rushed to help, trying to clear the asphalt to save Sheriff but his “injuries were too enormous to survive,” Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said at a press conference.

Wade said there appears to have been “a malfunction” with the dumpster, with the incident being treated as an accidental death.

“It was horrific. It was horrifying and is something that you do not want to see. You know seeing him was one thing but actually talking to the family members and their hurt, their pain. Their shock,” the police chief said.

“You know this Monday morning, people are just going to work. They don’t want to hear about a family member who’s lost his life.”

Sheriff’s family remembered him as “a good, hardworking man who was just trying to make a living,” Wade said.