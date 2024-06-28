Four dead and nine hospitalized after vehicle smashes into Long Island nail salon

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Four people were killed and nine were hospitalized on Friday when a car drove through the wall of a nail salon in Long Island, New York.

Officials said the crash took place around 4:42pm at the Hawaii Nail & Spa in the town of Deer Park, Suffolk County.

The driver, as well as multiple people trapped inside the nail salon, survived and were taken to a nearby hospital, ABC 7 New York reports.

“A motorist drove through the building, all the way through the building,” Deer Park assistant fire chief Dominic Albanese told reporters. “We don’t know the cause at this time.”

The fire official added that authorities are trying to determine whether the van veered out of the roadway into the salon or was in a nearby parking lot when the crash began.

They’re also working to identify those killed and injured in the incident. All of the victims of the crash were inside the salon.

“I’m not sure if it was customers or employees, but there were four dead on arrival,” Albanese added.

As of Friday evening, the minivan remained inside the nail salon, and is expected to be removed later this evening.

Bystanders told WNBC the van was trying to pass another car when the crash occured.

Three patients were sent to South Shore University Hospital, New 12 Long Island reports.