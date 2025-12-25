Tributes to ‘loving’ state trooper killed at DMV in ‘act of pure evil’
Authorities have not yet publicly identified the gunman or disclosed a possible motive for the shooting
A Delaware state trooper, Cpl. Matthew "Ty" Snook, has been hailed for his heroism after he was shot dead while reportedly pushing a colleague to safety during a fatal incident at a DMV office. The 34-year-old, described as dependable and professional on duty, and steady and kind at home, was working an overtime assignment near Wilmington on Tuesday when he was fatally wounded by a 44-year-old gunman.
Authorities confirmed that Cpl. Snook, from Hockessin, Delaware, died later in hospital. The assailant was also killed after being shot by another officer at the scene. Cpl. Snook, who had served as a trooper for 10 years, is survived by his wife and their one-year-old daughter. A Delaware native, he was a University of Maryland graduate and a former member of its wrestling team.
“He was known as a dependable, professional, and committed trooper,” state police said in a press release that also described him as a trusted partner and beloved community member and extended condolences to Snook's family.
“We are forever grateful to them for sharing ′Ty′ with us and for the sacrifices they made in support of his service to the citizens of Delaware,” the agency said.
An official fund established to support the family describes the officer as a “loving husband, a devoted father, and a deeply cherished friend.”
“Those who knew him remember his steady presence, his kindness, and his unwavering commitment to the people he loved,” the fundraiser's organizer wrote. “Family meant everything to Ty, and he worked every day to provide, protect, and be present for those closest to him.”
Authorities have not yet publicly identified the gunman or disclosed a possible motive for the shooting.
“What happened today was an act of pure evil, and if not for the heroism of several troopers and other officers, the consequences could have been so much worse,” Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer said at a news conference Wednesday.
The state DMV closed its offices statewide, with all but the site of the shooting scheduled to reopen on Monday.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks