Boar’s Head is recalling another 7 million pounds of deli meat products following a listeria outbreak across 13 states that has killed two people.

The recall includes 71 products, including various hams, sausages, salamis and bacon, made between May 10 and July 29 at the company’s Jarret, Virginia, factory. They have been sold in stores across the U.S., the Cayman Islands, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Panama.

Two people have died and 33 have been hospitalized, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The deli meat company first recalled over 200,000 pounds of deli products on July 26 after a liverwurst sample from a Maryland store tested positive for listeria. It has since “immediately and voluntarily” recalled all items produced at its Jarret facility and has paused all ready-to-eat operations until further notice. The firm is advising customers to discard any recalled products or return them to a store for a full refund.

“On behalf of all of us at Boar’s Head Brand, we want to let our customers and consumers know that we deeply regret that our liverwurst products were found to be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes. No words can fully express our sympathies and the sincere and deep hurt we feel for the families that have suffered losses and others who endured illness,” the deli company wrote on their website.

Listeria can be spread across food equipment, surfaces, hands, and food. The CDC said it is investigating whether further deli meat products have been infected with the bacteria.

Symptoms of listeria usually appear within two weeks of consuming infected products, but may show up as soon as a day or as long as 10 weeks after consumption, according to the CDC. They include fever, muscle aches, tiredness, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and seizures. In the U.S. about 1,600 people get infected and 260 die each year due to a listeria infection.

A Missouri couple has filed a lawsuit against Boar’s Head, alleging that liverwurst produced by the company caused “life-threatening” listeria infection for 88-year-old Sue Fleming. The couple is seeking $25,000 in injuries and damages that include medical expenses, physical and emotional distress, shortened life expectancy, and loss of consortium.