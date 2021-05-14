Delta Air Lines has become one of the largest US companies to refuse to hire new employees who have yet to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

CEO Ed Bastian told CNN: “Any person joining Delta in the future we will mandate to get vaccinated before they can sign up with the company.”

The head of the Atlanta-based airline added that he also strongly encourages the company’s existing 75,000 employees to take the vaccine.

In an interview with CNN correspondent Richard Quest, Mr Bastian said that the company would help employees understand the risks of not getting vaccinated.

He added that those who choose not to get their shots of one of the available vaccines against the coronavirus may face restrictions at work — for example, not being able to work on international flights.

To date, some 60 per cent of the company’s employees have had at least one shot. It is expected that eventually 80 per cent of employees will be fully vaccinated.

The airline has been particularly proactive in its rollout of Covid vaccines, establishing a vaccination centre in February at the company museum near its base at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Mr Bastian says that they are administering 5,000 shots a day.

