Delta Airlines pilot lands Boeing 757 safely after cockpit window shatters mid-flight

A Delta Airlines flight made an emergency landing after the cockpit window “spontaneously” shattered above 30,000 feet in the air.

Images of the cracked windshield posted online showed dozens of fractures but the glass remained intact enough for the plane to land safely.

Passenger Kirk Knowlton, who took the viral photo posted to Twitter, said “apparently it was spontaneous”.

In a statement sent to the media, Delta spokesman Anthony Black confirmed the “windshield crack” but did not add whether the cabin lost pressure at any time.

The Delta Airlines flight 760 had taken off from Salt Lake City on its way to Washington DC on Thursday morning before it was diverted to land in Denver.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.