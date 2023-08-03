Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Delta passenger has shared her experience of being asked to tape up her window with a safety card during an eight-hour flight from France to New York after her window shade didn’t work.

Ally Shapiro, a content creator, posted about her experience – sharing video from the plane showing that there was no window shade in her window on the flight.

“We’re on an eight-hour flight from Nimes to New York, and this is my window,” she said in the video, gesturing to an unfinished porthole window that had no shade. “No window shade nothing, for eight hours, and it’s like a $4,000 ticket on Delta so thank you Delta.”

In a follow-up post, that was viewed more than 1.4 million times, Ms Shapiro shared that she had to take matters into her own hands and create her own window shade – with Delta flight attendants giving her tape and safety books so that she could put together a makeshift blind.

“When you pay for an extremely expensive international flight that’s 8 hours long you would think a window shade would be included... they offered me tape and safety books (ironically) so I could tape it myself,” she wrote alongside a TikTok video in which she filmed herself taping a makeshift window shade.

“I used to be a very loyal Delta customer, but this was just insane. They made us remove it before landing because management would be upset... shouldn’t they be upset for having a broken window and not letting us switch seats?” she added.

Her post garnered more than 66,000 likes and over 500 comments – with many people asking whether the airline had offered to refund her or move her seat (she confirmed that neither of these options was on offer).

Delta did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.