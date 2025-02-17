Delta plane from Minneapolis flips over while landing at Toronto Pearson Airport: Latest updates
At least 15 passengers have sustained injuries
A Delta Airlines plane flipped over while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday.
The aircraft had 80 people on board, including passengers and crew. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed all individuals were evacuated after the incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. local time.
Earlier in the day, the CRJ-900 departed Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport en route to Toronto. It’s not yet known why the plane turned over upon arrival. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be in charge of the investigation. The Independent has emailed them for comment.
The Toronto airport has temporarily shut down, forcing flights to be diverted to nearby airports. According to Peel Regional Paramedic Services, 15 patients have been transported to the hospital. Out of those injuries, one child and two adults are critically injured. The rest of the injuries are minor to moderate, officials said, CBS News reported.
This is a developing story...
Plane is 16-year-old commuter jet
The aircraft involved is a Bombardier CRJ-900LR commuter jet belonging to Endeavor Air, which is wholly owned by Delta.
It is fitted with 12 first class and 64 economy seats.
Endeavor Air is based in Minneapolis-St Paul airport in Minnesota, where flight DL4819 originated. The plane took off at 11.47am local time, and flew at 29,000 feet over Wisconsin, Michigan and Ontario.
It turned to approach the runway at Toronto airport at 2.05pm local time, but overturned on landing.
FAA says all 80 crew and passengers evacuated
The Federal Aviation Administration says all Delta Air Lines Flight 4819 passengers and crew have been evacuated.
There were 80 people on board the aircraft, according to the agency. The flight was being operated by Endeavor Air and crashed while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport around 2:45 p.m. local time.
Many flights diverted after Toronto airport closes
Following the crash landing at 2.13pm local time, dozens of inbound flights have been diverted to other airports in Canada and the US.
First to divert was British Airways flight BA93, which landed at Hamilton airport. This was also the destination of Air Canada from Varadero in Canada and WestJet from Calgary.
Montreal’s Dorval airport took in diverted Air Canada flights from Fort Lauderdale in Florida, San Jose in Costa Rica and Cancun in Mexico.
An Air Canada flight from Vancouver also landed at Montreal, while a second returned to its starting place.
Ottawa received Air Canada flights from Halifax, Boston and Edmonton, as well as WestJet from Orlando.
United has so far diverted two aircraft: a Washington DC flight that went back to the departure airport, and a service from Denver that landed in Chicago.
Delta’s arrival from Salt Lake City is in Detroit, while Alaska Airlines from Seattle touched down in Pittsburgh rather than Toronto.
British Airways flight from London was immediately behind the crash jet
British Airways flight BA93 from London Heathrow was immediately behind the Delta jet from Minneapolis that crash-landed.
The Boeing 777 was below 4,000 feet on the final approach to Toronto’s Lester B Pearson airport when the incident happened.The captain commanded a “go-around”.
The aircraft turned left towards Lake Ontario, climbed to 5,000 feet and then flew a figure-of-eight to line up again for the approach.
By this time the airport had closed. The pilots diverted to Hamilton, about 40 miles south east of Toronto, and landed safely at 2.50pm. At no point was the flight in danger.
Delta Air Lines flight appears to suffer crash landing at Toronto airport
A Delta Air Lines plane appears to have crash landed at Toronto Pearson Airport.
Eighty passengers were on board the plane traveling from Minneapolis to Toronto and no casualties have been reported so far, according to the airport.
“Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis,” the airport wrote on X on Monday. “Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for.”
The Independent has reached out to Delta and the FAA for more information.
