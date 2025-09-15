Mississippi university cancels classes and 100th anniversary celebrations after body found on campus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Mississippi university canceled classes – and events celebrating its 100th anniversary – after a body was found on campus, school officials said.

Staff at Delta State University, a small campus in the rural town of Cleveland, discovered a diseased individual on campus on Monday morning, university officials said in a statement.

School officials immediately contacted local police, who began investigating the death.

All classes and Centennial events to celebrate the school’s 100th anniversary were canceled on Monday as authorities investigated.

“At this time, we have no further details to share. Out of respect for the individual and their loved ones, we will refrain from additional comment until authorities release more information,” the school said.

open image in gallery Delta State University canceled classes and events to celebrate its 100th year on Monday after a dead body was found on campus ( Delta State University / Facebook )

It was not immediately clear whether the deceased individual was connected to the campus, either as a student or staff member. Authorities have not shared the cause or nature of the death. The Independent has reached out to Delta State University and the city of Cleveland Police Department for more information.

School officials said counseling and support services were being made available to students, faculty and staff on campus.

While officials declined to share any additional information about the incident, they noted that the campus was safe.

“We will share updates when appropriate and ask for your thoughts and compassion during this difficult time,” the school wrote.

The school community was set to celebrate its centennial anniversary on Monday and had already canceled classes ahead of a jam-packed day of activities.

Monday’s big event was set to include various ceremonies, a reception, and a raffle giveaway, according to a since-canceled Facebook event.

It was not immediately clear whether the celebration would be rescheduled.