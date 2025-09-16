Turbulence on Delta flight bound for Atlanta injures three flight attendants
Three Delta Air Lines flight attendants aboard a plane from Ecuador to Atlanta were evaluated by medical personnel upon landing amid ‘moderate’ turbulence en route to The Big Peach
Three flight attendants aboard a Delta Air Lines international flight suffered minor injuries Sunday after the plane encountered “moderate” turbulence during its route from Quito, Ecuador, to Atlanta.
Delta confirmed to NBC News that the incident involved Flight 632, operated by a Boeing 767, which carried 206 passengers.
The Independent has contacted representatives for Delta for comment.
The turbulence occurred en route, and though the flight attendants were hurt, all were reportedly able to continue their duties for the remainder of the flight.
The airplane landed safely at Hartsfield‑Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Medical personnel met the flight upon arrival and evaluated the three crew members.
There were no reports of injuries among passengers.
At the time of publication, officials did not disclose any more details about the exact timing of the turbulence or whether the seatbelt sign was on at the time.
These injuries came less than a month after passengers on a Delta flight to Austin noticed a damaged wing mid-flight.
Video captured by someone onboard shows the trailing edge flap partially detached and hanging from the wing as the aircraft turned. Delta Flight 1893 had departed Orlando on August 19 for its scheduled service to Austin.
A Delta spokesperson told The Independent at the time, “After DL 1893 landed safely and without incident in Austin, it was observed that a portion of the left wing’s flap was not in place.”
