Democratic official was pulled over for DUI. She then mocked a cop’s manhood

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Democratic official in Chicago made impolite comments about an officer’s manhood after she was arrested on drunk driving charges, police claim.

Democratic Board of Review Commissioner Samantha Steele was found lying on the side of a road on the north side of the city after smashing into another vehicle, according to a report from the Chicago Police Department, obtained by the Chicago Sun Times.

Steele, one of three commissioners on the Cook County Board, now faces a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The 45-year-old official was arrested on Sunday evening. According to the police report, officers found two cars with “extensive” damage and Steele lying on the sidewalk

She reportedly admitted to officers that she had been the cause of the collision, smashing her vehicle into two others.

open image in gallery Samantha Steele, a commissioner on the Cook County Board of Review in Chicago, was arrested on Sunday on DUI charges ( Cook County Board of Review )

Officers spotted an open bottle of red wine on the floor of the passenger side of her car, the records show, per the Times. “I observed her eyes were bloodshot and glassy,” an officer wrote in a report. “I also detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from her breath as she spoke.”

Steele refused to perform field sobriety tests and when asked how much she had had to drink, she replied, “I want my lawyer, and I am not talking to you.” Seemingly unprovoked, she repeatedly asked an officer “Is your penis that small?”

Police said they were uncertain what provoked Steele to make the remarks.

The commissioner was handcuffed and sent for medical examination after complaining of pain from head injuries, according to the Times.

Steele also requested that Scott Britton, a member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners, come to the hospital to serve as her lawyer, However, Britton later referred her to another lawyer, since he is not a criminal attorney.

The commissioner’s court date has reportedly been set for December 27.

The Independent has reached out to Steele’s office for comments about the arrest and alleged remarks towards the officer.