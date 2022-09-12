Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Illinois tax rebates are coming -- in time for the election

Democrats who run state government are celebrating because tax rebates totaling more than $1.2 billion are heading to 6 million taxpayers

Via AP news wire
Monday 12 September 2022 20:49

Illinois tax rebates are coming -- in time for the election

Show all 2

Democrats who run state government celebrated while announcing that tax-rebate checks — totaling more than $1.2 billion — on Monday began heading to 6 million taxpayers.

Rebates on income and property taxes are part of a $1.83 billion inflation-relief package built into this year's budget.

“Everyone knows inflation is a global problem with local consequences,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a Chicago news conference. “Prices at the pump and at the supermarket have taken Illinois families on a roller-coaster ride over the past months. It’s exactly the kind of thing that responsible government should help our residents with and we have, starting today."

With eight weeks remaining before the November election, the timing is perfect for Pritzker, Comptroller Susana Mendoza, who shared Monday's spotlight, and virtually every member of the General Assembly. Rebates will arrive by mail or direct deposit in the closing days of the campaign season, when voters make up their minds.

Individual taxpayers making less than $200,000 will receive a $50 rebate, with $100 to couples filing jointly earning less than $400,000, Revenue Director David Harris said. Taxpayers will also receive $100 for claimed dependents, up to three. Property tax rebates will be equal to the amount a homeowner claimed as a credit on income tax returns last year, up to $300, Harris said.

Recommended

The rebates are the capstone to the effort begun last winter by Pritzker, and beefed up by legislative Democrats, to fight near-record inflation, which ran as high as 9% this year. Other initiatives include a six-month freeze on an increased motor fuel tax, a year-long suspension of the sales tax on groceries, and a back-to-school sales tax holiday on classroom supplies during August. At the same time, more than $1 billion is put aside for future emergency expenditures.

“We've done something very historic. ... And if I had to, in this case, sum it up into kind of two words, I would probably say ‘Cha-ching!’” said Rep. Will Davis, a Homewood Democrat who helped negotiate the package.

Pritzker's fourth budget is extraordinary in Illinois history, particularly given the state's woeful economic condition during a 2015 to 2017 spending stalemate between legislative Democrats and an intransigent ex-Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

But despite all the bluster about fiscal discipline and spending sanity, Pritzker and Democratic lawmakers couldn't pull off the massive tax-savings plan without playing an old game in the Capitol — borrowing from a fund set aside for a special purpose and which has a separate funding stream.

To backfill money lost to the road fund from the freeze on motor fuel taxes, officials took $140 million from the Leaking Underground Storage Tank fund. Financed by a separate 1.1-cents-per-gallon gas tax, property owners who have cleaned up sites where leaking fuel tanks threatened the environment are already owed at least $900 million, so the diversion of money puts them further behind, advocates said.

___

Rebate information: tax.illinois.gov

Recommended

___

Follow Political Writer John O’Connor at https://twitter.com/apoconnor

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in