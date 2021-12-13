Dentist mother claims you should never kiss your kid on the mouth

A dentist mother has gone viral on TikTok after explaining why she doesn’t kiss her child on the lips.

Dr Joyce Kahng, owner of Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio in Costa Mesa, California, took to the social media platform to give advice that she maintains could help our children.

Previous research by Dr Kahng shows that she carried a larger amount of cavity-causing bacteria than her peers, and this could apply to her baby.

“Bacteria can transfer through salivary exchange and this is more common for children, less common for adults,” she stated on her TikTok clip, which has amassed more than 2.4 million views.

“Children are not actually born with the bacteria that causes cavities. These bacteria are transferred to them at an early age, usually from their caregiver through activities like kissing and sharing utensils. After the age of 4 years old, a child’s oral microbiome has matured and is unique to them, making them more resistant during times of salivary exchange.”

A bacteria named streptococcus mutans feeds off sugars in our diet and produces acid. Babies who don’t have the bacteria and don’t eat sugar, in theory, should be at less risk of cavities.

The dentist also avoids pre-tasting her son’s food, drinking from the same cups and using his utensils, and, of course, doesn’t give him sugary foods.

“There are so many ways we share bacteria unintentionally, not just from kisses,” said Dr Kahng. “I want to give him the best chance of not inheriting my cavity-causing bacteria,” she said of her son.

This same theory applies to two people who may eat the same foods but one gets more cavities than the other, no matter how much they floss or brush.

“Some people are more predisposed to cavities than others regardless of their level of oral hygiene, and that’s because we’re not all the same!” said Dr Kahng. “There are a number of factors besides oral hygiene that make people susceptible to this disease, such as bacteria and genetics.”