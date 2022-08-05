Threat prompts closure of five community colleges in Denver area

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Five community colleges in the Denver area were closed or placed on lockout after threats were made against them.

Police later said that the email threat received by a number of individuals at the colleges early on Friday morning was a hoax and “a form of doxing.”

Officials at the Colorado Community College System say that threats were made against Arapahoe Community College, Community College of Aurora, Community College of Denver, Front Range Community College and Red Rocks Community College.

Community College of Aurora was placed on lockout, which is when classroom instruction continues but the campus buildings and ground is secured.

The other colleges were shut for the day.

In addition, the University of Colorado Boulder said that while no threat was made to its campus, it canceled all classes and activities as a precaution. CU Colorado Springs said it also closed for the day.

“We are working closely with campus security teams and law enforcement agencies to monitor the situation,” Colorado Community College System officials stated.

“Some colleges are currently on lockout protocol; we encourage students, faculty, and staff to check their institution’s website for campus-specific information.”

Police in Westminster, Colorado, say that officers made contact with a person of interest on Friday and that “it appears as if the threats are a form of doxing against this individual.”