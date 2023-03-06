Watch live: Kamala Harris takes part in climate change discussion in Denver

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Kamala Harris takes part in a discussion on climate change in Denver.

The vice president is visiting Colorado as part of the Biden administration’s renewed focus on environmental issues in a nationwide tour that began in 2022.

Previous stops on the tour have included Minnesota, Michigan, California, Georgia, and Arizona.

Colorado congresswoman Brittany Pettersen will join Ms Harris at the Arvada Center for talks that are due to begin at 3pm.

The pair will take part in a discussion about federal investments to combat climate change and make advancements in clean energy.

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff accompany Ms Harris on the Colorado trip, her first to the state in almost two years.

He is due to visit the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Boulder to speak with staff and students.

