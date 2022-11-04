Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dramatic drone footage captures 100-car pile-up on icy Denver roadway

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of 6th Avenue in Denver were closed to traffic for most of Friday morning

Sheila Flynn
in Denver
Friday 04 November 2022 17:59
Comments
<p>Drone footage captured the aftermath of a 100-car pile-up in Denver</p>

Drone footage captured the aftermath of a 100-car pile-up in Denver

(Fox 31)

Up to 100 vehicles were involved in a pileup on Friday in Denver after one of the first snowfalls of the season in the area.

Dramatic drone footage from Fox31 captured the aftermath of the crash as tow trucks slowly worked to clear the roadway.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of busy West 6th Avenue were reported closed by police at 6.20am at North Kalamath Street to North Federal Boulevard because of severe crashes, Fox31 reported.

The incident involved up to 100 vehicles, Denver Police Department told the station.

Emergency vehicles and tow trucks were on scene to clear the roads as many drivers walked away from their vehicles.

Recommended

The westbound lanes were reopened around 9.30am with eastbound expected to reopen later in the day.

The Denver metro area saw several inches of snow overnight, leading to icy conditions Friday morning.

Denver police did not immediately return a request for comment from The Independent about whether the crash resulted in any injuries.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in