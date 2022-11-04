Dramatic drone footage captures 100-car pile-up on icy Denver roadway

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Up to 100 vehicles were involved in a pileup on Friday in Denver after one of the first snowfalls of the season in the area.

Dramatic drone footage from Fox31 captured the aftermath of the crash as tow trucks slowly worked to clear the roadway.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of busy West 6th Avenue were reported closed by police at 6.20am at North Kalamath Street to North Federal Boulevard because of severe crashes, Fox31 reported.

The incident involved up to 100 vehicles, Denver Police Department told the station.

Emergency vehicles and tow trucks were on scene to clear the roads as many drivers walked away from their vehicles.

The westbound lanes were reopened around 9.30am with eastbound expected to reopen later in the day.

The Denver metro area saw several inches of snow overnight, leading to icy conditions Friday morning.

Denver police did not immediately return a request for comment from The Independent about whether the crash resulted in any injuries.