Two people killed as small plane crashes near suburban Denver airport
Two people have died after a small plane crashed and caught fire near a suburban Denver airport on Friday.
The crash happened just south of Centennial Airport and was initially reported as an explosion, Deborah Takahara, a spokesperson for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, said.
Firefighters found the Beech BE35 aircraft engulfed in flames, with the fire threatening to spread to a nearby building and some diesel-powered generators, Brian Willie, a spokesperson for South Metro Fire Rescue, said. Crews were able to put out the blaze.
The plane appeared to have crashed in the car park of an industrial office park.
Air traffic control audio posted by LiveATC.net includes an air traffic controller clearing the plane for take-off just before the crash.
Another pilot later reported seeing smoke.
“Tower, there’s smoke off the left side. Looks like he went down,” came the report, followed a few seconds later by: “He appears to have crashed in the parking lot about a mile southeast of the field.”
The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash of the plane.