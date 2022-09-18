Three dead after small planes collide in mid-air near Denver

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people have died after two small planes collided in mid-air near Denver, Colorado.

The crash took place between a four-seater Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos, a light, aluminium aircraft that can seat two.

The cause of the crash, which happened just before 9am local time on Saturday, is not yet known.

Nearby residents who heard the crash and rushed outside told CBS affiliate 9News in Denver they were surprised the planes could have struck each other on such a clear morning.

One of the planes crashed in a field, the other in a stand of trees, near Vance Brand Airport in Longmont.

Two people were found dead in one wreckage, and one person in the other, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said. Their identities were not immediately released by officials.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined (2022 The Denver Post, Medianews Group)

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.

The NTSB said a preliminary report would be released in about 15 days.