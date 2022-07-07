Denzel Washington misses Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony with Covid

Denzel Washington was forced to miss the award of his Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House today due to a case of Covid-19.

Mr Washington, a 67-year-old native of Mt. Vernon, New York, has for decades been one of the US’s most acclaimed and decorated actors. He was awarded the medal of freedom along with 16 other people by President Joe Biden on Thursday afternoon.

Other recipients of the Presidental Medal of Freedom this year include soccer star and social justice activist Megan Rapinoe, former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords, Olympic gymnist Simone Biles, former university president Julieta García, and civil rights activist Raúl Yzaguirre.

John McCain, Steve Jobs, and former AFL-CIO Richard Trumka are all recieving the award, the country’s highest civilian honour, posthumously.

A number of the recipients cleared their crowded schedules to ensure that they could be in Washington for the ceremony on Thursday. Ms Rapinoe, for instance, missed a World Cup qualifying match for the US women’s national team in Mexico to attend the White House ceremony.

Mr Biden described Mr Washington as “one of the greatest actors in our history,” and said that he would give Mr Washington his award “when he gets here.”

Mr Washington has been acting professionally since 1975. He has been nominated for 12 Academy Awards and won two, for his roles in Glory and Training Day. He has similarly been nominated for 12 Golden Globes and won two, one for Glory and the other for his role in The Hurricane. Mr Washington was also recognised in 2016 with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.”