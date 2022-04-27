Johnny Depp fans boo Amber Heard as she leaves court in defamation trial

Amber Heard was booed as she left the Virginia court where the defamation trial between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp is taking place.

A crowd of Depp supporters showed their displeasure as she exited the courthouse on Monday 25 April, a video of the moment shows.

The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

The person filming the video, posted on Monday on the DarthN3ws YouTube channel, can be heard booing Ms Heard as others join in. Other people in the crowd can also be heard blowing whistles and insulting Ms Heard, with one person calling her a “witch”.

“Where’s the money for the charity?” another person asks. The video shows Ms Heard sitting in the front passenger seat of a pick-up truck as she passes the group of onlookers.

On the other side of the street, another person waiting outside the court is shown having brought an alpaca.

In her 2018 op-ed, Ms Heard wrote that “like many women, I had been harassed and sexually assaulted by the time I was of college age. But I kept quiet — I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim”.

“Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” she added at the time.

While Mr Depp isn’t named in the piece, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”. Mr Depp is seeking damages of “not less than $50m”.

Ms Heard has filed a $100m counterclaim against Mr Depp for nuisance and immunity from his allegations.