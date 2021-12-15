Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to violating George Floyd’s civil rights

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has pleaded guilty to federal charges alleging that he violated George Floyd's civil rights.

Chauvin has taken a plea deal that will spare him from a federal trial in January, though the deal may ultimately force him to spend more time in prison.

The former police officer was previously convicted of state murder and manslaughter for using his knee to choke and kill Mr Floyd in 2020. He was sentenced to 22 and 1/2 years in prison.

Chauvin appeared in court on Wednesday for a change of plea hearing, during which he pleaded guilty to violating Mr Floyd's civil rights.

Federal prosecutors recommended he receive up to 300 months - 25 years - in prison. That sentence will be determined by a judge at a later date. While the plea spares him from a trial, it does add approximately six years to his sentence.

The other officers with Chauvin on the day of Mr Floyd's death - Thomas Lane, J Kueng, and Tou Thao - are also facing federal charges. Their trials will begin next year.