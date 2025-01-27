Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pardoned January 6 rioter was celebrated as a hero by members of his hometown church in California this past weekend.

Derek Kinnison, 43, of Lake Elsinore, California was sentenced to 33 months in prison in April 2024 following his role in the violent and horrific January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. During his appearance at the church, Kinnison even screamed to the congregation to “Let my people go.”

Since receiving pardons from President Donald Trump, Kinnison, and his fellow militia members have returned home. Kinnison’s triumphant appearance occurred at the 412 Church Temecula Valley Sunday, according to Pasadena Star News .

In one of the first acts of his second administration, Trump pardoned nearly all of the January 6 criminals and new details revealed the spur-of-the-moment decision to release 1,500 people who were charged.

Pastor Tim Thompson welcomed Kinnison, his wife Amie, and 16-year-old daughter Faye, with a standing ovation at the Sunday service while calling out to the congregation: “The Bible says that we weep with those who weep.

open image in gallery Derek Kinnison, 43, was embraced and applauded by the congregation of 412 Church Temecula Valley Sunday ( Google Maps )

“Certainly nine months ago when he was going into prison, we all wept with this family as they wept. But today, we rejoice with them as they rejoice”, he announced.

Kinnison, a member of the Three Percenter militia, a far-right anti-government group, in Southern California, along with Erik Scott Warner, Felipe Antonio Martinez, and Ronald Mele, headed to the center of US democracy on January 6 and declared: “This is the storm of the Capitol.” The battle cry of their group.

The four armed men pushed against police officers, inciting violence to those around them, and rallied them to push forward to the Upper West Terrace – a brutal attack that left almost 150 police officers wounded – four who responded that day have since taken their own lives, according to ABC News .

All four were convicted of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstruction of an official proceeding after a jury trial revealed they had coordinated and conspired to travel from California to Washington, D.C., collecting weapons along the way, with plans to obstruct Congress’ certification of the electoral college.

In the weeks that followed the catastrophic day, Kinnison and his counterpart Warner deleted the “The California Patriots – DC Brigade” Telegram chat – where they had organized and discussed their violent intentions – from their cell phones in a bid to cover up their involvement from investigators, said the Department of Justice at the time of their sentencing.

Speaking on stage at the church, Kinnison discussed how he had held daily prayer services while incarcerated and spoke on the joy of receiving the news he had been pardoned.

“It was a verse from Exodus and it’s ‘let my people go’”, Kinnison said, receiving supportive applause from the crowd.

The 43-year-old rioter, who claimed to have been “training to become a deacon” has received several donations to his legal fees fundraiser page in the last few days since his praised return.

One user wrote: “Welcome home patriot! God bless you!”

open image in gallery A collection of weapons (pictured) was obtained from Three Percenter militia member Ronald Mele following the January 6 attacks ( U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia )

Former police officer, Michael Fanone, who defended the Capitol building that dreadful day and suffered unconsciousness and a heart attack despaired to CNN about the pardoning last week.

Fanone told the outlet: “I have been betrayed by my country. Rest assured, I have been betrayed by my country and I have been betrayed by those who supported Donald Trump.

“Whether you voted for him because he promised these pardons or for some other reason – you knew that this was coming and here we are. Tonight, six individuals who assaulted me as I did my job on January 6 as did hundreds of other law enforcement officers will now walk free.”

The former officer went on to add that he and his family had received death threats since the attack.

Kinnison’s attorney Nicolai Cocis confirmed to the Pasadena Star that the men had arrived at the Capitol with “ballistic vests, bear spray, gas masks, handguns and shotguns for defense against Antifa [an anti-fascist left-wing group].”

The Independent contacted Attorney Nicolai Cocis for comment.