DeSantis bans rainbow colors on Florida bridges ahead of Pride Month

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis doesn’t want the Sunshine Skyway Bridge lit up in rainbow colors for Pride Month – and instead it will be illuminated in red, white and blue.

The 429ft, four mile-long bridge spans Lower Tampa Bay to connect Pinellas County to Manatee County.

With June marking Pride Month, LGBTQ communities are set to be celebrated around the world. Sunshine Skyway Bridge’s 1,800 LED lights are typically lit up in rainbow colours that month.

But plans to shine a light on the event using the Sunshine State’s flagship bridge have been stymied by Mr DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation.

Florida’s Skyway bridge lit up in rainbow colors in previous years. Governor Ron DeSantis has banned this year’s display ( Fox13 )

Instead, the Republican wants all bridges to be lit up in line with the Star Spangled Banner between Memorial Day and Labor Day – 27 May to 2 September – as the state marks the start of the governor’s latest policy, “Freedom Summer”.

“As Floridians prepare for Freedom Summer, Florida’s bridges will follow suit, illuminating in red, white, and blue from Memorial Day through Labor Day!” Florida Transportation Secretary James Perdue wrote on X.

“Thanks to the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida continues to be the freest state in the nation,” he added.

Mr DeSantis’ display will wipe out several scheduled lightings, including for Mental Health Awareness (28-31 May); Juneteenth (19 June); and Ovarian Cancer Awareness (1-7 September). Sickle Cell Awareness Day (18 June ) and World Fragile X Day for autism (22 July) were said to be close to getting approval.

Sunshine Skyway Bridge wont be lit up in rainbow colors this Pride Month ( Getty )

Mr DeSantis has also introduced the Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday, which will remove sales tax on state parks, museums, and outdoor recreation equipment in July.

“Florida is stepping up to make summer more affordable for families,” he said.

Light displays on Sunshine Skyway Bridge must be approved by commissions in the three counties it touches: Manatee, Pinellas, and Hillsborough.

In February, Manatee’s Commission Chairman Mike Rahn also objected to the bridge being lit up to honor Pride Month and Gun Violence Awareness Day, according to an email seen by the Tampa Bay Times.