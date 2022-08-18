Deshaun Watson and NFL agree deal on 11 game suspension and $5m fine

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Deshaun Watson and the NFL have agreed on a deal that will see the quarterback suspended for 11 games and fined $5m over sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

The Cleveland Browns star had earlier been handed a six-game suspension by an arbiter for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

But the league had said it wanted to suspend Watson for the whole season and had already appealed the arbiter’s decision.