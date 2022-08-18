Deshaun Watson and NFL agree deal on 11 game suspension and $5m fine
Deshaun Watson, NFL Discussing Settlement On Suspension
Deshaun Watson and the NFL have agreed on a deal that will see the quarterback suspended for 11 games and fined $5m over sexual misconduct allegations made against him.
The Cleveland Browns star had earlier been handed a six-game suspension by an arbiter for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
But the league had said it wanted to suspend Watson for the whole season and had already appealed the arbiter’s decision.
