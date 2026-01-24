Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Car slams into airport entrance and hits Delta ticket counter injuring 6

Glass and other debris lay strewn on the ground as yellow police tape cordoned off the scene

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately made public
The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately made public (AP)

A car slammed into a Detriot-area airport and crashed into a ticket counter Friday, leaving at least six people wounded.

The vehicle crashed through the entrance of the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport at around 7:30 p.m.

The driver was taken into custody, the Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement.

The cause of the crash was not yet known, and airport police were investigating.

The WCAA Fire Department treated six people at the site.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash
Police are investigating what led up to the crash (AP)

Video posted on social media showed a blue, four-door sedan stopped, with its hood and truck popped open, in front of Delta Air Lines counters in what appeared to be a departure lobby.

Glass and other debris lay strewn on the ground at the entrance, and yellow police tape cordoned off the scene.

The driver got out of the car with his hands raised and was seen talking, though it's unclear what the driver was saying, local ABC affiliate WXYZ reported.

"The response was so quick thank God with the cops and TSA and everybody," traveler Ali Khalifa told the news outlet.

"That all happened in seconds."

The driver's name was not immediately released.

