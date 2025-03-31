Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An apartment building on Detroit's west side was badly damaged in the early hours of Monday after neighbors heard a sound they described as an explosion.

At least 12 people were injured in the explosion, including six children. A report from Local 4 News said that three of the injured were from the same family. Two people were hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Detroit Free Press.

According to Local 4 News, which traveled to the site of the explosion around 4am on Monday morning, the building had been heavily damaged, and police and medical first responders were dealing with multiple injuries.

The explosion blew out the bricks making up the building's western wall, and shattered its windows.

Crews work on the scene after an apartment explosion on March 31 in Detroit ( Detroit News )

Police told the Free Press they believe everyone occupying the 12-unit apartment building had been evacuated and are accounted for based on thermal imaging from drones circling the home. They said the damage was severe enough that the rest of the building will need to be demolished.

Detroit Fire Commissioner Charles Simms told reporters at the scene that first responders found residents of the building preparing to jump from second-story windows when they arrived. First responders were able to enter the structure and rescue them without further injury.

The injured include a 30-year-old man suffering burns across almost the entirety of his body, a 27-year-old woman who is in critical condition, and a three-year-old girl who was injured by flames inside the structure.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the explosion.

DTE Energy was on site early on Monday morning. The energy company said it could not confirm if the explosion was caused by a natural gas leak, but shut down the gas service to building as a safety precaution.

One resident of the building who was injured in the blast, Ashley Rinder, told Local 4 News that her boyfriend complained that he smelled gas before going to sleep the night of the incident.

"It sounded like a bomb," she told the news outlet.

She said she was forced to escape out of her window because her door was blocked after the explosion. Rinder said she injured her feet during her escape, and her boyfriend injured his arm while trying to get their 5-month-old son to safety.

She told the outlet that "all our belonging are in the house" and said that her and her boyfriend's vehicles had been destroyed in the blast. She pointed out her boyfriend's truck — which he needs for work — and noted that it had been covered in bricks, destroying its roof and bed.

"That's how he provides for us," she said. "Now we have to figure this all out."