No Mor Chikin! Detroit school launches legal fight to stop Chick-fil-A from being built near its playground

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Detroit school has waged a legal battle against Chick-fil-A with the hope of halting the construction of the fast food chain’s latest location — set to be built mere feet from the school’s playground.

The Giving Tree Montessori School filed a lawsuit against Chick-fil-A and its developer, Verus Development Group, in June, arguing that building the new restaurant next to its school would violate city zoning laws, Detroit Metro Times reported.

City ordinance says fast-food restaurants cannot be built within 500 feet of schools. However, The Giving Tree Montessori School wasn’t officially registered as a school until June 2024 — two months after the Chick-fil-A was approved.

"My concern is the noise, the pollution from the exhaust pipes and, most of all, the safety of our children. It’s really not about the community because there’s a lot of Chick-Fil-A’s around. It’s about it being so close to our school," school owner Renee Chown told Fox.

An emergency motion filed by the school last month to halt the construction, arguing that the developer and Chick-fil-A were violating zoning laws, was denied, and the school’s lawsuit was dismissed, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

Despite “No Chick-fil-A” signs posted outside the school in protest, construction of the restaurant has gone full steam ahead. The eatery is expected to be completed around October.

A Detroit School is waging a legal battle against Chick-fil-A after the fast food chain decided to open a restaurant feet from its playground. ( Getty Images )

As construction gets underway, the school says it’s concerned about the chain’s busy drive-thru being so close to where children were supposed to be able to safely play.

"We didn’t think Wayne County would ever approve this, and we were in a total state of shock when they did. And we feel very tricked because we didn’t appeal because we didn’t think they were coming. That’s why all of this has been going on,” Chown said.

The construction has forced the school to fence off and significantly reduce the size of its playground to prevent debris from striking playing children.

The project has also prompted some families to withdraw their children from attending for the 2025-2026 school year. Montessori also had to delay plans to build more outdoor areas for the children, Chown told the Times.

Chown said that the police were called at least twice “because heavy and dangerous construction equipment has been placed dangerously close to students that are playing outside on the school playground.”

“Gaping holes have been left in material bordering the fence which are small enough to allow a child to easily slip through and into an active construction site,” she added.

Despite the backlash, developers say the restaurant will serve up to 1,700 cars a day and generate $10 million in annual sales.

The Independent has reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment.