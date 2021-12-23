Actor who played 'Home Alone' brother arrested in Oklahoma

The actor who played Kevin's older brother in the classic Christmas movie “Home Alone” has been arrested in Oklahoma after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend

Via AP news wire
Thursday 23 December 2021 15:33
Home Alone Actor-Arrest
Home Alone Actor-Arrest
(2017 Invision)

“Home Alone” actor Devin Ratray surrendered to authorities in Oklahoma on Wednesday after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, police said.

Ratray, who played older brother Buzz McAllister in the 1990 Christmas movie, was released from jail shortly after his booking on two domestic assault and battery complaints, police said.

Ratray, 44, was in Oklahoma City earlier this month for an event called “Buzzed with Buzz,” which was promoted as a screening of the film along with a question-and-answer session with Ratray.

An affidavit says Ratray choked his girlfriend and said “This is how you die,” but Ratray denies those allegations, Oklahoma City TV station KFOR reported.

“Mr. Ratray denies he ever laid a hand on her or did anything in regards to anything like that,” his attorney Scott Adams said.

