Former NFL player Devon Wylie dies aged 35
A former NFL footballer has died, “there are no words to express the sadness”
Former Kansas City Chiefs star Devon Wylie has died at the age of 35.
His alma mater, Fresno State, where he played football for the Bulldogs, announced his passing on X.
"Forever a Bulldog," the university wrote. "Our thoughts are with the Wylie family during this difficult time."
It is currently unclear what caused Wylie’s death.
Long-serving Fresno State football coach, John Baxter, was shocked at the news of Wylie’s passing.
“I can’t believe this, but that said, this is a tremendous loss,” he wrote on X.
“Being someone’s Coach is a blessing beyond words and a hardwired lifetime relationship. This is a tragic loss beyond words. What a great Bulldog, brother, son and teammate. We love you, Devon Wylie! Bulldog Born…”
Various reports shared a statement from an unnamed family member, who apparently announced the news of Wylie’s death on social media.
“We wanted to make this post so people who knew and loved Devon could learn of his passing because we don’t have the capacity to reach out to everyone in this hard time,” the post said, according to YahooSports.
“There are no words to express the sadness that comes from losing a brother, dear friend and an amazing uncle. Devon had so much love and joy to give.
“Always making people laugh and entertaining us with his football skills, guitar jams, silly jokes and voices, back-flip tricks, fun banter Star Wars obsession chat, Halo nights and not to mention his beautiful smile. We will miss him always.”
Before Wylie was drafted into the NFL, he made a name for himself in his college football career.
Raised in California, he was a star high school player, which earned him a scholarship to Fresno State.
While at college, the wide receiver had 98 receptions for 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns, with two punt-return touchdowns in his senior season.
His performance earned a third-team All-American selection even before he decided to go professional.
In 2012, Wylie was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL draft, chosen 107th overall.
While at the Chiefs, he appeared in six games, returning five punts for 26 yards, nine kick returns for 191 yards and six catches for 53 yards.
In 2013, Wylie was released from the Chiefs and went on to play for eight different football teams before finishing his career in 2017 with the Toronto Argonauts.
Before his death, Wylie seemed to be pursuing a career in music, posting videos of himself singing and playing guitar in venue spaces on Instagram.
