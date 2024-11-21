Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sanitation workers in Massachusetts saved the day when they managed to recover a lost diamond that fell out of a ring and into the trash.

An unnamed woman from Watertown had got herself into “a very messy predicament” while tossing out garbage at the weekend, Watertown City said.

Some time later, the woman noticed that the sparkling diamond set in a cherished family heirloom she was wearing was missing.

After retracing her steps, the woman realized there was only place she hadn’t searched: a sidewalk recycling compactor.

The panicked woman called the city’s non-emergency line 311 “hoping for a miracle (and a way to open the Big Belly),” officials said.

“You could definitely tell that she was panicked. The odds of finding the stone were extremely small,” city worker Laura Murray, who took the 311 call, told WCVB.

The woman was transferred to the recycling center where Watertown’s Recycling Program manager Matt Bacon took charge of the special mission.

Bacon dove into the giant trash can and, miraculously, managed to find the precious diamond after only 15 minutes of digging.

open image in gallery The woman lost the diamond after tossing trash into a garbage container on Mount Auburn Street in Massachusetts (pictured) ( Google Maps )

“It was pretty deep in there. I did throw out my gloves afterward, a lot of Dunkin’ Donuts coffee. But yeah, it was just loose in there,” Bacon told the outlet.

“He sat on the sidewalk next to me so he could help me scan the piles of garbage,” Murray recalled. “When he said ‘there it is’ I was stunned. I hugged him so hard he almost fell over.”

Bacon described the emotional moment when the owner was reunited with her family jewel. “She was elated. Understandably. She gave me a big hug and was jumping up and down,” he said.

Watertown City praised Bacon “for turning trash into treasure and proving our Recycling Program Manager really knows how to rock!”