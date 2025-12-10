Diana Ross to headline Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Times Square

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pop icon Diana Ross is confirmed as the headliner for "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve," leading a global celebration to welcome 2026.

The legendary singer will perform a medley of hits, including "I’m Coming Out" and "Upside Down," live from New York City.

The telecast will feature 39 artists across New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Puerto Rico.

Ross shared her anticipation, stating, "Together we begin a new year. Let’s embrace a new beginning, new opportunities, new joy — a celebration of love, where we all come together as we begin 2026."

The extensive lineup boasts Mariah Carey, Post Malone, Chappell Roan, Demi Lovato, Maren Morris, 50 Cent, Charlie Puth, OneRepublic, and Pitbull. The annual special airs live on ABC from 8 pm EST on December 31, repeating on Hulu the next day.

Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora will host from Times Square, New York City.

Diana Ross will headline 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve' lineup ( Getty Images )

Chance the Rapper will anchor from Chicago, while former NFL star Rob Gronkowski and Julianne Hough will present from Las Vegas.

Further acts include Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Lil Jon, Little Big Town, Madison Beer, New Kids on the Block, Jordan Davis, 6lack, The All-American Rejects, Rick Springfield, and the voices of "KPop Demon Hunters."

The massive public gathering to watch the ball drop is free and tickets are not required.

Jonathan Bennett and Jeremy Hassell co-hosted the 2025 special along with tons of musical guest performances. Headlined by the Jonas Brothers, Carrie Underwood, Lenny Kravitz and TLC, just to name a few.

Times Square has been the center of worldwide attention on New Year's Eve, ever since the owners of One Times Square began in 1904 to conduct rooftop celebrations to greet the New Year. The first Ball Lowering celebration occurred in 1907, and this tradition is now a universal symbol of welcoming the New Year.