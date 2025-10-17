Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Diane Keaton’s former co-star and romantic partner, Al Pacino, was “shaken” by her death, saying in a tribute, “She left a mark that cannot fade.”

Pacino and Keaton starred in the gangster Godfather films together as Michael Corleone and Kay Adams-Corleone and began a romance off-screen.

Pacino said he was “deeply saddened” by Keaton’s passing Saturday in a new statement to Deadline.

“When I first heard the news, I was shaken. Diane was my partner, my friend, someone who brought me happiness and on more than one occasion influenced the direction of my life,” Pacino, who is currently filming a movie in Paris, said.

open image in gallery Diane Keaton’s former co-star and partner, Al Pacino, was 'shaken' by her death, saying in a tribute, 'She left a mark that cannot fade' ( Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images )

Keaton’s family told People Wednesday the 79-year-old Hollywood star died of pneumonia. They asked fans to make donations to causes close to Keaton’s heart as a tribute.

"She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her,” they said.

Keaton told People in 2017 she “had a crush” on Pacino when they worked together on the first Godfather film in 1971.

“I was mad for him. Charming, hilarious, a nonstop talker," she said.

open image in gallery Keaton’s family said the 79-year-old Hollywood star died Saturday of pneumonia ( Rachel Luna/Getty Images )

Pacino had some kind words to share about the energy of his former flame as well.

“On screen, she was magnetic — lightning and charm, hurricanes and tenderness,” he said. “People will miss her, but more than that, they will remember her. She left a mark that cannot fade. She was unstoppable, resilient and above all, deeply human.”

Pacino and Keaton dated on and off, primarily through the 1980s, until they officially broke up in 1990.

open image in gallery An image of Keaton is projected on a video screen while Pacino speaks onstage during the American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award gala tribute to Keaton at the Dolby Theatre on June 8, 2017, in Hollywood, California ( Kevin Winter/Getty Images )

The relationship ended after Keaton gave Pacino, who wouldn’t pop the question, an ultimatum.

“I worked hard on that one. I went about it in not a perfect way,” she told People.

Keaton also dated Hollywood’s Woody Allen and Warren Beatty.

Keaton won an Academy Award for her leading role in Allen’s 1977 film Annie Hall, and was later nominated for her roles in Beatty’s 1981 film Reds, the 1996 film Marvin's Room and the 2003 film Something's Gotta Give.