Watch live: Former Senator Dianne Feinstein lies in state in San Francisco

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 04 October 2023 16:37
Watch live as the late US Senator Dianne Feinstein lies in state in San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday, 4 October.

Feinstein, who died at home last Thursday at the age of 90, was born in the city and was its first female mayor, serving in the position for ten years.

Politicians and locals have been expected to come to the City Hall rotunda to pay their respects to Feinstein, who, in 1992, joined Barbara Boxer as the first women to represent California in the US Senate.

Feinstein's political career began in 1969, when she was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

She was board president in November 1978 when a former supervisor assassinated mayor George Moscone and supervisor Harvey Milk at City Hall.

Feinstein went on to become acting mayor, and served as mayor of the city for the next ten years.

San Francisco's annual "Fleet Week," now a famous city tradition, was started by Feinstein in 1981 - this year the celebration of air shows, naval ships and military bands will be dedicated to her.

