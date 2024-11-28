Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Dickies clothing brand is moving from Texas to California, marking a rare corporate switch after several companies relocated from California to the southern state.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the company will be moving from Fort Worth to Costa Mesa to share a space with its sister brand Vans.

VF Corp., the brand’s parent owner also owns North Face, Timberland and JanSport, the outlet reported.

Companies like Space X and Chevron previously chose to move their companies from California to Texas in search of lower real estate prices, better tax laws and fewer restrictions. Dickies’ move is due to impact 120 employees, the company told the outlet.

“This move allows VF to further consolidate its US real estate portfolio as part of its stated business turnaround strategy,” a spokesperson for VF told the newspaper. The move should also foster a collaboration between Vans and Dickies employees to “create an even more vibrant campus where creativity and best practice sharing can thrive through greater collaboration and connections,” they added.

The company hopes the relocation process will be completed by May.

open image in gallery SpaceX Starbase facility in Brownsville, Texas ( SpaceX )

Chief Executive of RetailWire, Dominick Miserandino, told the outlet that the matter may have more to do with real estate ownership than anything else. “Clearly, you’re making a decision like this for operational efficiency,” he said.

Vans and Dickies have seen a decrease in revenue following the second fiscal quarter that ended in September 28, the outlet reported. Vans saw an 11 per cent decrease in revenue. Still, the number is an improvement from the last quarter, when the brand was down 22 per cent, according to the newspaper.

Dickies was down 11 per cent during the second fiscal quarter and 14 per cent the previous quarter.

VF President Bracken P Darrell blamed the decrease in revenue on a lack of attention given to youth audiences.

“We actually took our eye off ... the core youth audience that had been the lifeblood of Vans,” said Darrell, according to the newspaper.

“The brand had to evolve, but rather than continue to respect and serve the youth audience that had built the brand, we only fed the trend that grew it rapidly. We largely withdrew marketing to the core youth, and instead focused on everyone else.”