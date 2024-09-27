Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Over the course of four years, entertainment mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly drugged, raped, and physically abused a woman who claims she more than once woke up in Combs’ bed, badly injured, after blacking out the night before — with no memory of what had happened.

That’s according to a lawsuit filed Friday in New York State Supreme Court and reported first by The Independent. The accuser, identified only as Jane Doe, says in the suit that she met Diddy in the fall of 2020 “at an overseas location.” Diddy paid for the woman to be there, and the two began seeing each other “regularly” after that, according to the suit.

Throughout 2021 and 2022, Diddy would fly Doe to his homes in Los Angeles, New York, and Miami, using “coercive and harassing language to compel her to comply,” the lawsuit states. “Defendant Combs and his agents and employees not only used language and tactics to force Jane Doe to act against her will: she was also unwillingly drugged with alcohol unknown substances.”

In spring 2022, Doe visited Diddy at his home in Miami, the suit goes on.

“On one morning she woke up and her feet were purple and bruised and she had a bite mark on her heel,” it says. “Jane Doe did not know how she sustained the injuries.”

Doe later learned she had been unwittingly dosed with ketamine, according to the lawsuit.

Diddy would often pressure Doe into “adding other men and women into the bedroom despite... Doe being clear that she did not want others involved,” the suit continues, adding, ”On occasions, Jane Doe was forced to witness Defendant Combs slap and abuse other women.”

Investigation agents load a box into a car at the entrance of US producer and musician Sean “Diddy” Combs’s Miami Beach home ( AFP via Getty Images )

It says Diddy made “threatening ‘jokes’” to Doe that made her fearful for her safety if she did not comply with his demands. He monitored her phone, tracked her location, and recorded them having sex, without Doe’s permission, the lawsuit alleges. Diddy also “discourage[d] [Doe] from working,” instead paying her an allowance “which he used to control her.”

“Jane Doe was afraid of what Defendant Combs would do if she said no,” the lawsuit states.

When Doe at one point became pregnant, Combs and an associate allegedly pushed her to get an abortion. She later miscarried, according to the lawsuit. (Reached on Friday by text, the associate, who is not named as a defendant but is mentioned in the statement of facts, did not comment on Doe’s allegations.)

In July 2024, Diddy “commanded” Doe to visit him in Miami, according to the suit. When she got there, Doe says Diddy “shoved two pills in [her] mouth.” She then tried to drink water, but, the suit says, it “tasted strange” and “made her feel unwell.”

“The next morning, Jane Doe felt ill and confused and could not remember what happened the night before and the bedroom was in a disarray,” the lawsuit states.

Combs, 54, is facing a multitude of lawsuits surrounding allegations of assault and sexual misconduct, including civil claims from nine other women. He was arrested and indicted 10 days ago on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

When the feds raided Combs’ homes in Los Angeles and Miami, agents recovered narcotics, three AR-15s with “defaced serial numbers,” ammunition, a drum magazine, and “more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant,” according to the indictment against him.

“Combs maintained control over his victims through, among other things, physical violence, promises of career opportunities, granting and threatening to withhold financial support, and by other coercive means, including tracking their whereabouts, dictating the victims’ appearance, monitoring their medical records, controlling their housing, and supplying them with controlled substances,” the indictment contends.

Attorney Marc Agnifilo, who is now helping Combs fight his federal charges, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. In court last week, Agnifilo suggested his client’s accusers were motivated by the idea of a rich payday.

“Everyone lined up to get their checks,” he said.