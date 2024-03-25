Watch live as Diddy’s Miami Beach mansion raided by police

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live feed outside the home of Sean "Diddy" Combs on Miami Beach’s exclusive Star Island as US authorities are seen outside the property on Monday, 25 March.

It comes after Homeland Security agents raided a Los Angeles property associated with the rapper and his production company on Monday, 25 March.

Drone footage from FOX11 showed officials at the property.

The reason for the raid was not immediately confirmed.

Officials familiar with the matter told ABC News authorities raided three properties associated with Diddy.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.