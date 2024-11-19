Watch live: Court arrivals as Diddy alleges prosecutors improperly obtained personal notes from jail
Watch live court arrivals as a hearing is held in Sean "Diddy" Combs’ criminal case in Manhattan on Tuesday, 19 November.
The rapper and producer alleges prosecutors improperly obtained his personal notes from a search of his cell at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.
Combs' lawyers wrote in a Monday court filing that the notes concerned defense witnesses and strategies, and were subject to attorney-client privilege, a doctrine which preserves the confidentiality of communications between lawyers and their client.
The mogul, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he coerced and abused women for years with the aid of a network of associates and employees, while silencing victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.
He is due to appear at 3pm ET (8pm GMT) before US District Judge Arun Subramanian in Manhattan.
Combs is scheduled to go on trial on 5 May.
