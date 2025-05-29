Diddy’s former stylist makes unprompted claim he set Cassie up with Hollywood star Michael B Jordan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sean “Diddy” Combs’s former stylist was keen for the court to know that he allegedly played matchmaker for Cassie Ventura and Hollywood A-lister Michael B Jordan.

Deonte Nash did not wait for the defense attorney to finish their question on Thursday, before offering up the information unprompted to the court.

The celebrity stylist, who worked for both Combs and Ventura, was being cross-examined about events in 2015, when Ventura was in South Africa shooting a film.

As attorney Xavier Donaldson began a question about how Ventura got approval from Combs to shoot the film, Nash cut him off, replying: “Yes, I did hook her up with Michael B. Jordan. I know where we’re going with this,” according to the Washington Post.

“He fine, she fine. I mean why not?” he added.

open image in gallery Deonte Nash did not wait for the defense attorney to finish their question on Thursday, before offering up the information that he had set up Cassie Ventura with actor Michael B Jordan ( Reuters )

Judge Arun Subramanian told Nash to wait for attorneys to finish their questions before offering information.

Nash said that while on the South African shoot, Ventura had found out that Combs had been with another woman, referred to as Gina, but was not as jealous as the defense had previously suggested.

“Honestly, she wasn’t that pressed about Gina,” he said.

Gina is the pseudonym that one of Combs' alleged victims is being referred to at trial. She had been slated to testify but had a change of heart in the lead up to trial.

However, he said, she was concerned about the impact of Combs “running around with other women” might have on her career.

open image in gallery Diddy’s stylist told the court that he had set Cassie up with Michael B Jordan ( Getty Images for Tiffany & Co. )

Jealousy may have run the other way however, Nash testified, claiming that Combs contacted him and Ventura when he discovered she was dating Jordan.

On Wednesday, Nash testified that he witnessed Combs’ violence against his ex-girlfriend firsthand, saying that he and Ventura hid from Combs "too many times to count.”

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges.

The mogul was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.